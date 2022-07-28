The next installment of the Grand Theft Auto games will feature a female lead and less controversial humor. Grand Theft Auto 6 will feature its first ever leading lady, who will be Latina as part of a main duo inspired by the infamous Bonnie and Clyde.

The game’s developers, Rockstar Games, are also reportedly planning on cutting down on the amount of racist or misogynistic jokes. A report released by Rockstar Games said they are being cautious to not “punch down” on certain minority groups, according to Bloomberg.

The Grand Theft games have often gained controversy for their use of violent and explicit content, and many fans have taken to the internet to express their displeasure with the changes.

The game’s development has been slow going, and a release date for GTA VI is expected sometime after 2024.

