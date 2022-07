Kanye West Buys A$AP Bari a New Maybach SUV to Replace Wrecked One

Wreck your Maybach and get a new one. That’s exactly what happened for A$AP Bari, who received a new ride from Kanye West after he crashed his old Maybach SUV.

According to TMZ, the A$AP Mob co-founder showed off the new ride on Instagram and thanked Kanye West for replacing the wrecked one.

The fully kitted ride is officially ready to roll for Bari, who scribed a message to Ye on Instagram: “My brother for life.”

You can see the new whip below.

Kanye West bought A$ap Bari a brand new Maybach truck after Bari crashed his two days ago 👀 pic.twitter.com/oxu2lcWZok — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 27, 2022