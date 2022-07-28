Kodak Black Shoots His Shot at Brittany Renner During Rolling Loud Interview

Kodak Black does not need to be on stage in order to create viral moments.

Yak shut down Rolling Loud as one of the weekend’s best and most anticipated performers. The Florida native took to the stage to perform a number of crowd favorites including his double platinum classic hit, “No Flockin.”

When the “Zeze” rapper wrapped up his performance, he joined one of Rolling Loud’s hosts, Brittany Renner, for an interview.

During an interview, Brittany Renner began by asking Kodak about his recent arrest. Yak did not seem bothered by the mishap as he flexed his ankle monitor.

“When they try to feed you sh*t, you make fertilizer out of it,” he said. “I’m swaggin’ this sh*t. I’m matching with it and it looks good on me,” referring to his ankle monitor.

Renner then switches the subject and entices Kodak by mentioned her fondness for dates and how she would the rapper to show her Florida.

He then offered Renner to “hit the Black” & Mild he was smoking during the interview, but she denied.

“No I like to drink. I don’t smoke,” responded Renner.

Tequilla is Renner’s drink of choice when Kodak asked her preference.

“My name Yak so you gotta drink cognac,” he suggested. After Renner emphasized her drink of choice, the conversation escalated from there.

“You gon drink me so you drinkin’ yak anyway,” added Kodak.

“You want me to drink you,” said Renner.

“I’d drink you,” said Kodak.

The interesting moment lasted for the duration of the interview which featured an exchange in growls as well.

Kodak Black also joined Kendrick Lamar on stage to perform “Silent Hill” as K Dot closed out the weekend with an unforgettable performance.