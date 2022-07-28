According to reports, Bogalusa Police Department confirmed rapper JayDaYoungan, born Javorius Tykies Scott, has passed away from injuries sustained after being shot in his hometown. Reportedly the 24-year-old was gunned down Wednesday evening in his hometown while driving with his father.

Authorities described another victim as a close family member, Kenyatta Scott Sr., who was critically injured but stable, police said.

The popular Louisiana artist, known for “23 Island” has received an outpouring of support online following the news.

Bogalusa Mayor Wendy O’Quin-Perrette said in a statement that the incident was a senseless shooting and said her thoughts and prayers were with the victims.

See more comments below. Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of JayDaYoungan.

💔prays for his son @JayDaYoungan keep your loved ones close pic.twitter.com/7HM6vNZhrE — ripjaydayoungan (@dirtymemed) July 28, 2022

SAD‼️ Another young American rapper k*lled😭#Jaydayoungan has passed away after being shöt. He was just 24 years.



Sending prayers to his family & friends🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/LeIo4G8WWh — Nasty_CSA (@mevpromotionss) July 28, 2022

