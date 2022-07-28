Lupe Fiasco is getting ready to bring his The Cool album on tour for its 15th anniversary. Lupe recently performed the album in its entirety at the Hyde Park Fest in his hometown of Chicago. The show currently has five new dates.

Lupe Fiasco will hit New York City, Washington D.C., Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles for the front-to-back album performance.

The album made its debut on December 18, 2007. The set of dates begins on September 7 and wraps on October 1.

You can see which date is for your city below.