A manager and adviser to R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker R. Kelly is pleading guilty to stalking. Federal prosecutors in New York City say Donnell Russell used threats, harassment, and intimidation to keep one of the singer’s sexual abuse victims quiet.

“Through the use of intimidation tactics, Russell repeatedly and purposefully worked to silence ‘Jane Doe’ from revealing the emotional and physical trauma inflicted on her by R. Kelly and his associates. Despite multiple threats, Russell ultimately failed in his efforts and will now face the consequences of his despicable behavior,” said HSI Acting Special Agent-in-Charge Patel. “HSI will continue to work together with our partners to support and empower survivors of abuse and exploitation to come forward and speak out against their abusers.” Via DOJ

READ MORE: R. Kelly Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Sex Crimes

Between November 2018 and February 2020, the 47-year-old defendant is also accused of sending threatening messages to the woman and publishing explicit photos of the victim on the internet.

Advertisement

R. Kelly is also facing trial in Chicago federal court for child pornography and obstruction charges in August. Russell is scheduled to be sentenced on November 17.

Share your thoughts and comments with us on social media.