Michael Jordan’s Championship Sneakers to be Displayed at Sports Collectors Convention in Atlantic City For First Time

Michael Jordan’s Championship Sneakers to be Displayed at Sports Collectors Convention in Atlantic City For First Time

A special moment celebrating the GOAT of basketball and the sneaker industry will happen in Atlantic City. Each of the championship-clinching sneakers from Michael Jordan’s championships will be on display at the National Sports Collectors Convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey, from July 27-31, 2022.

The shoes were obtained by Certified Sports Guaranty to be featured as a part of the “Dynasty Collection’ memorabilia series.

Included in the run is what are now known as the “Bred” Retro 6, “Raptor” Jordan Retro 7, “Playoff” Retro 8, “Bred” Retro 11, “Playoff” Retro 12 and “Last Shot” Retro 14. Jordan would wear Black during the playoff run as it was Chicago Bulls’ tradition.

Advertisement

You can see an image of the full collection below and get information on how you can make a visit to the collection below.

🚨HUGE NEWS ALERT🚨 CSG has certified The Dynasty Collection, aka the Holy Grail of Nike Air Jordan collections. Worn by the GOAT himself, these sneakers are from Michael Jordan's six championship-clinching games. View the collection up close by visiting https://t.co/D7xC3woep8 pic.twitter.com/CzVT3lWymC — CSG – Certified Sports Guaranty (@CSGCards) July 25, 2022

via