Draymond Green will need a new contract soon and he is letting the Golden State Warriors front office know he wants the max. According to The Athletic, Green is eligible for a new deal on August 3 and he wants a max deal that would pay him $164.2 million over the next five seasons.

Green’s deal is coming as the Warriors will soon have to make contract offers to Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole if they decide to keep them all. The ask would require a trip into the luxury tax.

The Athletic notes the Warriors have no plan to offer a max deal to Green, and there are currently no talks of an extension. Green has two years left on his four-year extension from 2019 but has a players option on the final year of the deal.

Green is stated to want to stay with the Warriors but if he doesn’t get his preferred contract, Green may explore additional options.

