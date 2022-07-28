The Milwaukee Bucks have tinkered with their roster a little bit and will be getting Kris Middleton back from injury. In preparation for the upcoming season, the Bucks have also revealed their “Fear The Deer” statement edition uniform.

The third installment of the Bucks “Fear The Deer” series, which initially debuted in 2015, continues to showcase the series’ signature aspects of a black base color and aggressive design elements in the new uniform set. The new uniform has cream antlers that run up the sides of the jersey and shorts, giving the impression that a deer is coming at an opponent while keeping its head down. Throughout with “Fear The Deer” on the shorts and the recognizable Jordan Brand emblem near the top of the jersey, it also has modest trim in the green, blue, and cream colors of the Bucks along the neck and arms.

During the 2022–23 season, the Bucks will wear the redesigned “Fear The Deer” Statement Edition uniforms alongside their Association (white) and Icon (green) outfits. This season, the club will also don new uniforms that will both be unveiled later this year: the Classic Edition and the City Edition.

Prior to the start of the 2022–23 season, the Bucks Statement Edition retail collection will be unveiled and made available at shop.bucks.com and the Bucks Pro Shop.