Sprayground, the world’s most influential streetwear brand known

for its eccentric and highly coveted designs – has released ‘African Intelligence 6’ (Ai6), an ongoing collection co-designed by Independent Artist and Sprayground’s VP and Creative Director of Content, Sandflower. The concept and name of this collection was directed by Sandflower based on her personal life experiences.

This definition-defying collection of bags is inspired by the groundbreaking innovation and vibrant brilliance of the African diaspora, with an authentic New York twist in true Sprayground fashion. For this launch, along with Sandflower as the face of the campaign, she called on supermodels who descend from Jamaica and Ghana; Shannon Hamilton, Amanda Thomas and Gershona Annor, who embody the energy and spirit of the collection, truly helping bring it to life.

The Ai6 collection delivers beautiful textiles, eclectic prints and a high dose of energy through vivid colors and contemporary patterns in the form of exquisite bags that act as a coded symbol of Afro-futuristic fashion. The concept features three designs, including a black jewel pattern

capsule collection, which includes six items: a backpack, crossbody, duffle bag, large sling bag, pouchette, and wallet. The coveted collection also comprises two single designs; an eye-catching lion print, that the Ai collection is known for, in vibrant purples, reds and yellows that speak to the colorful inspirations of true African culture, as well as a stylish denim design, that showcases Sprayground’s iconic collectible art piece – the shark mouth.

Advertisement

Sprayground first captured worldwide attention when the ‘Hello My Name’ backpack debuted over 10 years ago. Sprayground founder, David BenDavid (DBD), had high hopes to create a brand that he felt represented his childhood and upbringing. Exposed to streetwear, art and a variety of cultures from a young age, DBD took all this inspiration and turned it into creativity that is now admired worldwide.

Together with DBD, Sandflower has created tidal waves with the Ai collection since launching in 2019, now on its 6th series, this collection has proven to be one of Sprayground’s most popular capsules to-date.

The Ai6 collection will be available online at www.sprayground.com and exclusive boutiques nationwide on July 26, 2022.