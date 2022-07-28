[WATCH] IG Model Finds Out She Has AIDS After Going Untested For Almost A Decade

According to several confirmed reports, a Brooklyn-based Instagram model that made her acquaintance with several well known celebrities, revealed on social media that she almost died from AIDS after being infected by the virus almost ten years ago.

Gina Tew said she dropped down to 65 lbs., lost her sight in one eye as well as her ability to walk. medical advances in AIDS treatment has brought Tew back to almost a full recovery, but the recent revelation of the 27-year-old’s experience has gone viral, bringing many celebs who were romantically linked to Tew under the microscope of public opinion.

Tew is known to be linked to artists like Chief Keef, Chris Brown and Nick Cannon just to name a few.

