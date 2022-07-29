Several hundred kids now have backpacks and school supplies, thanks to the memory of the late Young Dolph.

On what would have been his 37th birthday, parents and students came out for a giveaway Wednesday in South Memphis. WATN-TV reports that organizers for the ’20th Annual Back to School Stop the Violence’ event say they held it in the Castelia neighborhood because that’s where Young Dolph grew up.

The “100 Shots,” rapper was shot and killed late last November outside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis. The entrepreneur, and visionary of Paper Route Empire was admired for his charitable works that included Thanksgiving food giveaways, giving to high schools and paying rent and funeral costs for people in his home neighborhood.

Suspected shooter, 32-year-old Cornelius Smith is expected in court on July 29. Smith will appear with his co-defendant, Justin Johnson who’s also accused in the shooting death of Dolph.

Smith has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property over ten-thousand dollars. He’s also been charged with the attempted murder of Young Dolph’s brother, who was present at the time of the fatal shooting.

