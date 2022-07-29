Everybody is entitled to their opinion, no matter how outlandish it might be, and some opinions are better than others.

Now it’s no secret that Jack Harlow has had an amazing year, dropping one of the years biggest albums (so far), having a chart topping single, getting a Drake feature, and even his own meal at KFC. Harlow’s success so early in his career has led many to believe that he will become the next rap superstar. Apparently boxer Ryan Garcia thinks so, and thinks his success will be Yeezy level.

Garcia took to Twitter where he told his followers that “Harlow the new Kanye.”

Advertisement

Jack Harlow the new Kanye — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) July 28, 2022

Garcia was then flamed in the comments section for his take, with many people bringing up the lackluster writing that Harlow was criticized for in his latest album.

idk how does this reminds you of Kanye west pic.twitter.com/fGwgg66DR2 — Amani🌟 (@Emohjify) July 28, 2022

CTE kicking in already, hate to see it — Reece🫡 (@WannaBeReece) July 28, 2022

Ryan saw himself getting flamed in the comments and defended his statement, saying that Harlow reminds him of a younger Kanye in that they both have catchy bars.

When I listen to Jack Harlow’s bars in his songs it reminds me of Kanye west back in the day, he has catchy bars, why the overreacting… — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) July 28, 2022

Garcia then went on to quote one of Harlows lyrics in a follow up tweet, saying “You dont need Givenchy, you need Jesus.”

You don't need Givenchy, you need Jesus — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) July 28, 2022

While people might not agree with Garcia’s take, Kanye himself has co-signed the Kentucky rapper. In a now deleted Instagram post, Ye talked about Jack Harlow, saying ““This n*gga can raaaaaaap bro And I’m saying n*gga as a compliment Top 5 out right now.” Harlow was also featured on Kanye’s Donda 2, which has only released on the stem player website.