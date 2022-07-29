Two of the biggest acts in today’s hip hop, Nardo Wick and The Kid Laroi, link up for the new visual “Burning Up,” which is the new collaboration from Wick’s debut album, Who Is Nardo Wick, out now via RCA Records. Watch the Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett-directed visual below. Stream it now.

The new video follows Wick’s latest visual, “Demon Time,” released last week. The Kid Laroi joins Wick’s debut album on the deluxe version along with new guests Latto and Lakeyah. Currently, Nardo is gearing up to hit the road again, this time as a guest on Lil Durk’s The 7220 Deluxe Tour kicking off September 17th.

In a little over a year and a half, Nardo Wick exploded onto the rap scene and has begun to make a name for himself. His hit single “Who Want Smoke?” officially dropped at the start of 2021 and since then, has been RIAA-certified 2x Platinum and has over 30 million views on YouTube. Following up the rise of “Who Want Smoke?”, Nardo’s released a slew of successful tracks including “Shhh”, “Pull Up” and “I Be Chillin” before releasing the alternative version of “Who Want Smoke??” featuring Lil Durk, 21 Savage and G Herbo. The new version of Nardo’s hit single debuted at #17 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the video – currently at 138 million views and counting – trended on YouTube for weeks to follow and six months later is still sitting in the top 20 at #15. Ending the year on a high note, Nardo released his debut album Who Is Nardo Wick? in December 2021 and it landed in the top 20 (#19)on the Billboard 200 chart, making it the fifth largest debut of 2021.

Nardo Wick is having the best time in his career right now. This year alone, the Jacksonville native made the XXL’s Freshman Class and his debut album is certified gold by the RIAA.

Stream Who Is Nardo Wick?? (Deluxe) below.