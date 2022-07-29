Tommy Parker has reached a publishing agreement in partnership with 10K Projects, Champagne Therapy and Coup D’Etat Music. Parker’s work over the past year has been one to notice after landing Billboard Hot 100 hits with J. Cole, Ariana Grande and Young Thug. In addition, the LA-based producer

“I have been writing the best music of my life over these past years on a mission and since my first meeting with 10K Projects, their passion about my production, songwriting and artistry made me realize it was the perfect home,” Parker said in a statement following the announcement. “I couldn’t be more excited to begin this new chapter and partnership with my new family at 10K Projects, The Revels Group/Coup D’Etat, and my partner and brother since the beginning of our career, Tommy Brown (Champagne Therapy). I’m thankful to my Family and God for all we’ve made and all we’re about to do!”

Tommy Parker joins a roster at 10K Projects that boasts iann dior, Trippie Redd and more. It’s co-president, Tony Talamo could not be more excited, calling Parker “one of the most uniquely gifted talents” in music today. Parker also joins a number of talented artists, songwriters and producers at Champagne Therapy as well.

“I have so much gratitude that I can be in business with my brother Tommy Parker and also the great partners 10k, UMPG and The Revels Group,” said its CEO, multi-platinum producer, Tommy Brown.

Lastly, Parker joins The Revels Group’s publishing division, Coup D’Etat Music as one of its inaugural publishing clients, following a history of representation from the LA-based management firm. Brain White, VP Of A&R at Revels expressed his excitement to continue to work with Parker, calling him “force in the community” and “one ne of a kind producer, writer and artist.”

Tommy Parker will continue to be represented by Dan Shulman and Jordan Gutglass at Eisner LLP and Matt Geffen, Brian White and Jamil Davis at The Revels Group.