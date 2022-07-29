New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson inked a massive extension of up to $231 million this summer. One of the clauses in his contract is weight management.

In order for Williamson to maximize his earning potential, he must be careful about his weight and body fat percentage.

According to NOLA.com’s Christian Clark, Williamson will participate in weight-ins through the length of his deal to make sure his body fat percentage remains below 295.

Williamson reportedly weighs 284 pounds currently and, so far in his career, has only played 85 games. The Pelicans are hoping for an uptick in games with their improved roster.