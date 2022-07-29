After dropping “Colors,” TDE’s Reason makes a quick follow-up with the release of the new music video for the latest single “Barely Miss.” The music video is directed by Jazz Carter and Carlos Acosta. “Barely Miss” is executive produced by Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith.

The Carson, California native raps with crystal clear delivery with lines like: “Take the struggle, take oppression, take the hustle / Mix it in that pot of gumbo / we don’t miss / I say, “Bitch, I barely miss” / Can’t recall a moment, even when I reminisce /Got some homies buried ’cause the opps is playin’ this.”

Reason ascend to veteran status at the label that gave us Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, SZA, and Ab-Soul after dropping his debut album and critical-acclaim EP, New Beginnings. Reason was recently featured on Dreamville’s new album, D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape on the track “Hair Salon.”

And with the release of new music, it’s no surprise Reason has a new album on the way. Until then, check out “Barely Miss” above and be on the lookout for more new music coming soon.