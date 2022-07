Recently released footage from Miami Beach detectives shows DaBaby being questioned by authorities about the shooting at Miami swank spot Prime 112 in Miami.

In the footage, DaBaby’s statements seem to contradict the testimony given by his bodyguard during his interrogation by Miami Police. After being red his Miranda Rights, DaBaby tells the story about how the shooting happened and how he fired the shots. As of now, DaBaby has not been charged with a crime.