Multiverse, Wiz Khalifa’s new album, is available to fans. The previously released tracks “Iced Out Necklace,” “Bad Ass Bitches,” and “Memory Lane”—which he performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week—are all included on the new album.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

The 17-track album features THEY. and Girl Talk, with whom Wiz collaborated on their joint album, Full Court Press, earlier this year.

Wiz and Hitmaka collaborated once again to create five songs for the album. The two have a long history of productive partnerships, including “Something New” from 2017 and “Still Wiz,” which will be published in 2020.

Advertisement

Wiz Khalifa’s release of Multiverse coincides with the beginning of The Vinyl-Verse Tour, which he is co-headlining with Logic. On Wednesday evening, the tour kicked off in Irvine, California, and then moved on to the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
0C1FF90A CE95 4F60 9E7C AD2035832147
4BA706CD 1372 41C7 87B8 E199BCE3FE5E
2CA2785A B5B4 468B 9B56 86D748A66FC1
1DC0FDA5 43EF 465A BE5F 9D28C10F002E
0D9DF7CB 63AB 4A29 9064 1EC97A373693