Nicki Minaj is ready to give you some more bangers. The leader of the Barbz is set to hit Drake’s OVO World Weekend but will soon infuse the ears of her fans with new music.

Minaj hit Twitter to tease the release of “Freaky Girl,” which is preceded by a new episode of Queen Radio.

“August 11th #QueenRadio August 12th #FreakyGirl,” Minaj wrote online.

“Freaky Girl” samples Rick James’ classic single “Super Freak.”

The single will be the first release from Minaj, wince “We Got Up” with Fivio Foreign.