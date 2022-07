Swae Lee Rescued Out of Broken Elevator by Ladder After Three Hours

Swae Lee Rescued Out of Broken Elevator by Ladder After Three Hours

Swae Lee, half of the duo known as Rae Sremmurd, had the unpleasant experience of being trapped in an elevator over the weekend.

“We’ve been trapped in an elevator for three hours,” Swae said online. “Three hours trapped in an elevator, man. I’m fucking hot and exhausted.”

The video also showed Swae Lee beginning to climb a ladder to escape.

Advertisement

You can see the moment he is freed below.