According to reports, Bogalusa Police Department confirmed rapper JayDaYoungan, born Javorius Tykies Scott, has passed away from injuries sustained after being shot in his hometown. Reportedly the 24-year-old was gunned down Wednesday evening in his hometown while driving with his father.
Authorities described another victim as a close family member, Kenyatta Scott Sr., who was critically injured but stable, police said.
READ MORE: JayDaYoungan Arrested Following Accessory to Second Degree Murder Warrant
The popular Louisiana artist, known for “23 Island” has received an outpouring of support online following the news.
Bogalusa Mayor Wendy O’Quin-Perrette said in a statement that the incident was a senseless shooting and said her thoughts and prayers were with the victims.
See more comments below. Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of JayDaYoungan.
Share your thoughts and comments with us on social media.