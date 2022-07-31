Armani White recently signed a deal with Def Jam Recordings following the success of his viral hit, “Billie Eilish.” The song is a catchy tune that samples The Neptunes produced hit, “Nothin.” The song has amassed billions of streamed and even received the ultimate co-sign from Future Hall of Fame quarterback, Tom Brady. Brady posted the song on his Instagram as he flexed his skills on the gulf coarse.

“Armani is a dynamic artist who’s been bubbling underground for a while now and has caught lightning in a bottle with ‘Billie Eilish’” said Def Jam Chairman & CEO Tunji Balogun.

White recently appeared on Genius’ “Verified,” where he deciphered his viral hit and its inspiration.

“What she (Billie Eilish) is in her world, is what I aspire to be in my world,” White says.

According to Def Jam, Armani White is gearing up for the release of an upcoming EP.

“As infectious and urgent as ‘Billie’ is, Armani’s upcoming EP displays an energetic, three-dimensional artist with a unique perspective and an exciting approach to the game,” said Balogun.

For now, White is set to drop his new single “Diamond Dallas,” on Friday, August 5.