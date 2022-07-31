Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell has died at the age of 88.

Russell, widely considered one of the greatest players in basketball history, won eight straight championships with the Celtics and 11 overall during his career. Russell was also the NBA’s first Black head coach.

Russell won a gold medal at the 1956 Olympics and two NCAA Championships.

As a member of the Celtics, Russell played in 12 championships, won five MVPs, and was a 12-time All-Star. In his career, Russell had 21,620 rebounds while also averaging 15.1 points and 4.3 assists.

As a member of the Celtics, Russell played in 12 championships, won five MVPs and was a 12-time All-Star. In his career, Russell had 21,620 rebounds, while also averaging 15.1 points and 4.3 assists.

“From boycotting a 1961 exhibition game to unmask too-long tolerated discrimination, to leading Mississippi’s first integrated basketball camp in the combustible wake of Medgar Evans’ assassination, to decades of activism ultimately recognized by his receipt of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010, Bill called out injustice with an unforgiving candor that he intended would disrupt the status quo, and with a powerful example that, though never his humble intention, will forever inspire teamwork, selflessness and thoughtful change,” his family said in a statement. “Bill’s wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bill in your prayers. Perhaps you’ll relive one or two of the golden moments he gave us, or recall his trademark laugh as he delighted in explaining the real story behind how those moments unfolded. And we hope each of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill’s uncompromising, dignified and always constructive commitment to principle. That would be one last, and lasting, win for our beloved #6.”

Additional statements from the NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and more can be viewed below.