Nicki Minaj is releasing a six-part documentary series about her life, Nicki. The Grammy-nominated rapper dropped a surprise trailer late Thursday with the caption “coming soon.” Minaj hit Twitter to tease the Barbz on the long awaited doc series. “Coming SOON!!!! The #NickiDocumentary you didn’t know you needed. Love you so much.”

Coming SOON!!!! The #NickiDocumentary you didn’t know you needed. Love you so much. 😘🫶🏽🎀💕🦄 pic.twitter.com/KbOY5fPU0s — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 28, 2022

In the trailer, Nicki Minaj talks about the struggles of fame and finding her way in a male-dominated field like rap. Footage from concerts, Nicki’s home life, and behind the scenes clips of her at the studio will all be featured in the documentary.

In the series produced by the Canadian company Bron Studios, Minaj says, “Female rappers weren’t really charting at the time. I’m fighting for the girls who never thought they could win.”

Advertisement

READ MORE: [WATCH] Fans Chasing Nicki Minaj’s Van at London Meet & Greet is a True Superstar Moment

The news of her doc Nicki arrives a few weeks before the “Chun Li” rapper is scheduled to release a new episode of Queen Radio and a new single “Freaky Girl.” Her new music is scheduled to release on August 12, while Queen Radio airs August 11.

Share your thoughts and comments with us on social media.