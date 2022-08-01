On Good Morning America‘s “United States of Burgers” competition on Friday morning in Times Square, Houston rapper Bun B’s Trill Burgers won the honor of serving the greatest burger in the country.


Bun B competed live on national television against Lucky’s Last Chance of Philadelphia, The Companion of Atlanta, and Babe’s Meat & Counter of Miami with the assistance of Trill Burgers chef Mike Pham. Trill Burgers received votes from three of the five judges, including celebrity chef Gina Neely, WWE wrestler Titus O’Neil, former NBA player Jalen Rose, former NFL player Tiki Barber, and ABC’s Sam Champion, to win the $10,000 grand prize and the Golden Burger Trophy.

“It’s so surreal that it doesn’t make sense,” Bun B said. “To be in Times Square having won the best burger in America live on Good Morning America, it’s not even in the realm of things that we would have imagined for this brand. We just wanted to put in hard work and be justified for what we did, and today we got the ultimate validation. I can’t wait to bring this burger to America.”

Trill Burgers will make its next trip at the Rock The Bells music festival on August 6 in Queens, New York, where it will offer its renowned beef and vegan smashburgers within the Bun B-curated Trill Mealz Hip-Hop Food Court. With a brick-and-mortar establishment in Houston on the horizon, Trill Burgers will shortly announce its following pop-up in Houston.

You can see images from the competition below.

