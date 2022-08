D-Roc of The Ying Yang Twins Collapses During Performance in Missouri

D-Roc of the Ying Yang Twins collapsed on stage in Springfield, MO, over the weekend. The rapper was near the midpoint of his set before falling to the ground. Footage obtained by TMZ shows security taking to the stage and carrying him off to safety.

The Ying Yang Twins were opening for Vanilla Ice. According to TMZ, they were specially invited to take the stage before him. There is no current word on D-Roc’s condition.

Video from the event is available below.

