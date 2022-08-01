DaniLeigh, fresh off her new EP, MY SIDE, now announces the “4 Velour” Tour, her first major head­lining tour of the U.S. The five-week, 21-city “4 Velour” Tour will begin on September 9 at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California, and conclude on October 13 with a homecoming performance at the Novo in Los Angeles.

The week before MY SIDE came out, Dani released her most recent “Heartbreaker” single and lyric video. She had made her eagerly anticipated comeback in May with the heartbreakingly honest tune “Dead To Me,” whose music video debuted this month.

The tour dates and the new release are listed below.

Advertisement

Sept. 9 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

10 San Francisco, CA August Hall

11 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

13 Phoenix, AZ Van Buren

16 Houston, TX House Of Blues

18 Dallas, TX Echo Lounge & Music Hall

20 New Orleans, LA House Of Blues

21 Orlando, FL Beacham

22 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre

25 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

26 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

27 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

29 Detroit, MI El Club

30 Cleveland, OH House Of Blues

Oct. 2 Pittsburgh, PA Spirit Hall

3 Chicago, IL House Of Blues

5 Lawrence, KS Bottleneck

6 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theatre

9 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall

11 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell

13 Los Angeles, CA The Novo