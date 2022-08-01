DaniLeigh, fresh off her new EP, MY SIDE, now announces the “4 Velour” Tour, her first major headlining tour of the U.S. The five-week, 21-city “4 Velour” Tour will begin on September 9 at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California, and conclude on October 13 with a homecoming performance at the Novo in Los Angeles.
The week before MY SIDE came out, Dani released her most recent “Heartbreaker” single and lyric video. She had made her eagerly anticipated comeback in May with the heartbreakingly honest tune “Dead To Me,” whose music video debuted this month.
The tour dates and the new release are listed below.
Sept. 9 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory
10 San Francisco, CA August Hall
11 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades
13 Phoenix, AZ Van Buren
16 Houston, TX House Of Blues
18 Dallas, TX Echo Lounge & Music Hall
20 New Orleans, LA House Of Blues
21 Orlando, FL Beacham
22 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre
25 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
26 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre
27 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
29 Detroit, MI El Club
30 Cleveland, OH House Of Blues
Oct. 2 Pittsburgh, PA Spirit Hall
3 Chicago, IL House Of Blues
5 Lawrence, KS Bottleneck
6 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theatre
9 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall
11 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell
13 Los Angeles, CA The Novo