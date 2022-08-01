DaniLeigh, fresh off her new EP, MY SIDE, now announces the “4 Velour” Tour, her first major head­lining tour of the U.S. The five-week, 21-city “4 Velour” Tour will begin on September 9 at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California, and conclude on October 13 with a homecoming performance at the Novo in Los Angeles.


The week before MY SIDE came out, Dani released her most recent “Heartbreaker” single and lyric video. She had made her eagerly anticipated comeback in May with the heartbreakingly honest tune “Dead To Me,” whose music video debuted this month.

The tour dates and the new release are listed below.

Sept.   9          Santa Ana, CA                The Observatory
            10        San Francisco, CA         August Hall
            11        Sacramento, CA             Ace of Spades
            13        Phoenix, AZ                    Van Buren
            16        Houston, TX                    House Of Blues
            18        Dallas, TX                        Echo Lounge & Music Hall
            20        New Orleans, LA            House Of Blues
            21        Orlando, FL                     Beacham
            22        Atlanta, GA                      Buckhead Theatre
            25        Philadelphia, PA             Union Transfer
            26        New York, NY                 Gramercy Theatre
            27        Boston, MA                     Paradise Rock Club
            29        Detroit, MI                        El Club
            30        Cleveland, OH                House Of Blues
Oct.     2          Pittsburgh, PA                Spirit Hall
            3          Chicago, IL                      House Of Blues
            5          Lawrence, KS                 Bottleneck
            6          Minneapolis, MN            Varsity Theatre
            9          Denver, CO                     Summit Music Hall 
            11        Salt Lake City, UT          Soundwell
            13        Los Angeles, CA            The Novo