Fans were excited to hear of a Young Money Reunion during this years October World Weekend after Drake announced it via his Instagram in July. The reunion would feature himself, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj; the three biggest artists on Wayne’s imprint label YMCMB. However, it seems as if fans might have to wait just a little bit longer after Drake announced he tested positive for COVID on the day of the performance.

“I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” he wrote in his Instagram Story. “I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked.

“Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid),” he added.

Advertisement

Drake has tested positive for COVID 😞🙏 pic.twitter.com/NIDQcZN1wn — RapTV (@Rap) August 1, 2022

However, this is not the first time Drake has caught COVID. It was reported last August that the 6 God had contracted the deadly virus. However, it seemed as if the only thing that it impacted at the time was his hair growth as the Certified Lover Boy era haircut with the heart on his hairline seemed unkept.

“I had Covid that sh*t grew in weird I had to start again,” he said. “It’s coming back don’t diss.”