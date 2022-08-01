A Florida A&M student, Terica Williams, 24 set the internet on fire when she celebrated her graduate degree by posing naked in front of the campus’s historical snake stature and the controversial pics went viral. Williams who recently graduated with her Masters’s degree in Counselor Education viral image can be seen posing nude in front of the famed Rattler Statue located on the campus in a post with the caption “Anybody who knows me knows that I’ve been dressing provocative my whole life. There’s a lot of assumptions that have came with me accepting my body. A lot of people questioned my capabilities and intelligence solely based on how I choose to dress. As I’m standing here with my Masters Degree at the tender age of 24, I am the living proof that clothes do not define you. I encouraged every body to embrace their bodies and step outside social norms. “ With love, Terica Williams, M.Ed.

FAMU a Historically Black University in Tallahassee, Florida issued a statement on social media stating “The University is aware of the picture taken and is currently investigating the incident.”

Florida A&M University Statement regarding posted photo in front of Rattler statue. pic.twitter.com/Mhck5YDUfB — Florida A&M University (@FAMU_1887) July 30, 2022

Many criticized the new grad, suggesting the idea was distasteful and that she set back the HBCU by centuries, while others defended her honor and creativity.

i just seen famu girl might have to register as a sex offender. i’m so lost 😭. lemme stay in my xula business — kait (@hkaitt) July 31, 2022

This girl has the whole world clowning Famu right now. This not a reason to be trending. pic.twitter.com/meAS1UFPBW — J.T. Plummer (@JTerrellPlummer) July 30, 2022

That girl at FAMU just pissed me off. Cause why tf would you do that? Maybe the goal was to go viral and you definitely did that but at the same time you make get your degree revoked and on top of that you’re making not only your school but black people in general looking crazy. — Hurricane Tish 💓 (@TishasaurusTV) July 30, 2022

In an earlier post, Williams revealed her accomplished academic career while at the HBCU, wearing an orange FAMU sweatshirt, bell bottom jeans, and an afro in a caption addressed to FAMU.

