After years of consistently working on his craft Flash caught the attention of GMB Music Group, an independent record label based out of the New Orleans. With the success of “Flash Out” GMB Flash gears up to release his 2nd album “Reincarnated” highlighted with his first single off the album “Put Up or Shut”. Reincarnated will be one of GMB’s biggest releases this year make sure to follow GMB Flash on all platforms.

IG: @gmbflash