The Blue Water Road tour by two-time GRAMMY® Award nominee Kehlani began this weekend with an outstanding performance at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth, Virginia, with special guests Rico Nasty and Destin Conrad. The multi-platinum singer sang songs from her most recent album, Blue Water Road, including the number-one hits “Can I,” “Toxic,” and “Distraction,” as well as “wish I never,” “everything,” and others.

Blue Water Road, a collection of mostly R&B and orchestral pop songs with spiritual, sexy, and emotional overtones that debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums in May 2022, marks a new chapter in Kehlani’s career. Kehlani’s third studio album, which features guest appearances from Blxst, Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, Ambré, and Thundercat, was created from songs that were originally intended to be bonus songs for the deluxe edition of their critically acclaimed 2020 album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. The album also represents a metaphorical journey in the artist’s mind to new places.

Following performances in Atlanta, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and other cities around North America, Kehlani will conclude their North American leg in Honolulu, Hawaii on Friday, October 21st at Waikiki Shell. The tour is in support of their most recent album. After that, they will go to Europe, where the second part of their tour will begin on November 17 in Copenhagen, Denmark. From there, they will stop in Stockholm, Berlin, Paris, London, and other cities before wrapping up their trip on December 12 at Manchester, UK’s Victoria Warehouse.

Advertisement

You can see the dates and images from opening night below.

BLUE WATER ROAD TOUR DATES:

Fri Jul 29 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion*!

Sat Jul 30 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater*!

Mon Aug 01 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater*!

Wed Aug 03 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy*!

Wed Aug 04 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy*!

Fri Aug 05 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre*!

Sun Aug 07 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*!

Tue Aug 09 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall*!

Tue Aug 10 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall*!

Fri Aug 12 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion*!

Sat Aug 13 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*!

Mon Aug 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage @ The Mann Center*!

Tue Aug 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center*!

Wed Aug 17 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center*!

Fri Aug 19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory*!

Sun Aug 21 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Mon Aug 22 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre*!

Wed Aug 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage*!

Fri Aug 26 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*!

Sat Aug 27 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe*!

Sun Aug 28 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park*!

Tue Aug 30 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center*!

Aug 31 – New Orleans, LA – Champions Square*!

Thu Sep 01 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater*!

Sat Sep 03 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom*!

Sat Sep 04 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom*!

Tue Sep 06 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium*!

Wed Sep 07 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex*!

Fri Sep 09 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas*!

Sat Sep 10 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater*!

Sat Sep 12 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater*!

Wed Sep 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre*!

Thu Sep 15 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre*!

Sat Sep 17 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds @ Moda Center*!

Sun Sep 18 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater*!

Wed Sep 21 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum*!

Fri Sep 30 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena*!

Fri Oct 21 – Honolulu, HI – Waikiki Shell*!

ADDITIONAL EUROPEAN DATES:

Thu Nov 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Grey Hall*

Fri Nov 18 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet*

Mon Nov 21 – Oberhausen, Germany – Turbinhalle*

Tue Nov 22 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom*

Thu Nov 24 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457*

Sat Nov 26 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer*

Sun Nov 27 – Munich, Germany – Zenith*

Tue Nov 29 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique*

Wed Nov 30 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel*

Sat Dec 03 – Tilburg, Netherlands – O13*

Sun Dec 04 – London, UK – Brixton Academy*

Wed Dec 07 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia*

Fri Dec 09 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy*

Sat Dec 10 – Birmingham, UK – Academy *

Mon Dec 12 – Manchester, UK – Victoria Warehouse*

Support Key

*With Support From Destin Conrad

!With Support From Rico Nasty