Lil Durk Decides to ‘Focus’ on His Health After Lollapalozza Injury

Lil Durk suffered an eye injury during his Lollapalozza set this past weekend after a pyrotechnic stage explosive went off in the Chicago rapper’s face. Immediately after the incident, Durk wiped his eye with his t-shirt and continued the performance.

Lil Durk hit by explosion on stage‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/VZfWfTyK4a — Concerts 🔌 (@ConcertsByRap) July 31, 2022

Smurk was later taken to the hospital, where he was treated. The “Started From” rapper took to Instagram Sunday to update his supporters on the aftermath of the injury.

“Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health,” he said in the caption of his Instagram post. “I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all.”

A number of artists including T.I., Swae Lee, Trippie Redd, Nav and Giggs wished Durk well on his road to recovery.

Prior to Lollapalozza, Lil Durk wrapped up one of the best performances during Rolling Loud in July and headlined Hot 97’s Summer Jam concert back in June. His 7th studio album, 7220, debuted atop the Billboard 200 and is now certified gold by the RIAA.

We wish The Voice a speedy recovery.