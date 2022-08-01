According to several confirmed reports, Michael Tyler, who is better known in the rap world as Mystikal from Master P’s No Limit imprint, was arrested and charged with rape, robbery, felony strangulation, false imprisonment and other related charges.

Tyler is currently behind bars at the the Ascension Parish Jail and was booked at the Parish’s Sheriff’s Office yesterday afternoon(July 31). He will be arraigned sometime today(August 1) according to records.

In 2003, Mystikal plead guilty to a sexual battery charge and served six years in prison. He was released in 2010, but was charged with another rape and kidnapping in 2016, but the case was dismissed in 2020 Louisiana’s Caddo Parish District Attorney refused to indict Tyler and dismissed the charges. Mystikal’s alibi was that the woman was there with her boyfriend and later claimed she was raped instead of admitting to being unfaithful.

“We never want to be a part of any process that has an innocent person tied up in the criminal justice process,” explained Britney Green from Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office. “I just want to say that there is a distinction between not guilty and innocent, and that also because the case is dismissed or a case is resolved in a fashion other than at trial, that it doesn’t necessarily mean that an incident did not happen.”