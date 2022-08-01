Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Renay, is removing herself from the romance she is involved in with the singer. Hopping on Instagram, Renay wrote about the infidelities of her husband and reveals she is moving on.

“8 years. 8 years of lies and deception,” Renay wrote. “8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them!”

She added, “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect.”

Renay acknowledged gaining three beautiful children but asked for everyone to no longer send videos or information that highlights Ne-Yo’s cheating. Renay also states she is not a victim and that what the singer does is “no longer my concern.”

You can see her post below.