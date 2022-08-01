After the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, Marvel announced that they would not be recasting the role of T’Challa, leaving many fans speculating about who would assume the role of the Black Panther. During ComicCon last month, the trailer for Black Panther 2 was shown, and at the end, showed a figure in the Black Panther suit. While the trailer did not show which character is set to become the next Black Panther, a recently announced Lego set seems to have revealed which character is set to become the next defender of Wakanda. is unknown which character is set to assume the mantle as the Black Panther.

The image of the lego, which is apparently set for an October release, set shows Shuri, T’Challas’s little sister, as the new Black Panther. Shuri is played by Letitia Wright, and Shuri even becomes the Black Panther in the comics.

SPOILER ALERT! A NEW Black Panther 2 LEGO Set may give us a glimpse of Shuri's Black Panther suit 😲😲😲 pic.twitter.com/6P8MzH6BB5 — Blitzwinger (@Blitzwinger) July 26, 2022

However, things can be photoshopped, and LEGO has neither confirmed nor denied that this is an official lego set. However, this would not be the first time LEGO has revealed something in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame a picture was leaked of the Quantum Realm suits that the Avengers would wear as they tried to go throughout time to collect the infinity stones. It is noted that the suits were not finished by the time filming started so they were digitally added to the cast in post-production.

