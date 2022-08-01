Jake Paul was set to headline a boxing match at Madison Square Garden on Aug 6 but it is now canceled. According to ESPN, Paul’s opponent, Hasim Rahman Jr., had a weight issue. The fight was promoted by Most Valuable Promotions.

In a statement, Rahman planned to weigh in at 215 on Friday. He signed a contract at 200 pounds and a compromise was reached to compete at 205. Rahman’s team decided to withdraw from the fight if it was not at 215 pounds.

“MVP and Jake Paul will not reward someone that has conducted themselves in such a deceiving and calculated manner,” the statement said. “Therefore, MVP is left with no choice but to cancel the August 6th event. This forced outcome impacts Jake Paul, Amanda Serrano and every other fighter on this card who have trained tirelessly over the past few months for this event. The boxing community must hold Hasim Rahman Jr. liable for his lack of professionalism.”

Serrano was booked in a co-main event against Brenda Carbajal.