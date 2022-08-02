One of Beyoncé’s new singles, “Heated,” is under scrutiny as it is being labeled as ableist.

In the single, Beyoncé sings, “Spazzin’ on that ass, spazz on that ass.” According to Variety, the song will be edited to not use “spaz” as the term is associated with the medical term “spastic,” a disability in which people can’t control their muscles, specifically in their arms and legs.

A statement from Beyoncé’s team confirms the lyrics will be altered. “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced,” the statement reads.

Earlier this year, Lizzo’s “Grrrls” single was also under fire for being ableist after using the same term.

Speaking about the new single and unknowingly using the word “spaz” on Twitter, Cardi B revealed she would have responded with “Suck My Dick.” Cardi was included in the conversation about the single with her past collaborator and sounded off to a Twitter user.

“Ya will do mental gymnastics to include me in anything that people are getting dragged for,” Cardi wrote. “People have called me out for plenty of shit .Yall do it every week SOMETHINGS I apologize for & some things I will tell y’all TO SUCK DICK & personally If I was Lizzo I would of said SMD!”

The use of “spaz,” according to The Cambridge Dictionary, is “an offensive way of saying ‘a stupid person.'” The word is also “(short for ‘spastic’) an offensive way of referring to someone who has cerebral palsy (a condition of the body that makes it difficult to control the muscles).”

Lizzo would apologize and also release an updated version of the single, which you can hear below.