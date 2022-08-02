Fans looking to see Drake, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj reunite on stage in Toronto tonight will have to hold on a bit longer. Drake announced via his Instagram story that he is postponing the show due to contracting COVID-19.

“I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the soonest date possible,” Drake wrote on Instagram. “I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked.

“I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid.)”

The performance was set to wrap October World Weekend in Toronto, which opened with a performance from the All Canadian North stars and had Chris Brown and Lil Baby on Friday.

