Irv Gotti and Ja Rule Set as Guests on the Next Episode of ‘Drink Champs’

Irv Gotti and Ja Rule Set as Guests on the Next Episode of ‘Drink Champs’

Up $300 million, Irv Gotti is headed to Drink Champs and he is bringing Ja Rule with him.

In a new trailer for the show, N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN sit down with the Murder Inc. legends ahead of The Murder INC Story hitting BET. The clips highlight a bunch of topics, one of which appears to be clarity on who truly made Ashanti’s music.

You can see the trailer below.

Advertisement

But about that $300Ms, Irv Gotti stated that Oliver Chastan’s Iconoclast has purchased the master recordings of Murder Inc. during BET Weekend. The seasoned music businessman revealed a $300 million transaction in which he sold a 50% stake in his master recordings and received additional cash for a number of film and television projects.

Iconoclast, a company founded by an influential figure in the music industry Oliver Chastan, made its debut in the market for acquiring music rights in February by acquiring the publishing and NIL rights of rock legend Robbie Robertson (name, image, and likeless).

Visionary Ideas Entertainment Darcell Lawrence, the company’s president, Nicki Lorenzo-Rabin, the CFO, and John “BJ” Bryant, the EVP, will continue to run the business and create content for BET/Paramount Global.

On August 9, the third season of the BET series Tales debuts. Tales is a scripted anthology series of “song stories” that weaves timeless and contemporary hip-hop songs into engrossing visual narratives from the lyrics of some of hip-hop’s greatest hits. Murder Inc., an unscripted documentary series that will serve as a five-part television series narrating the untold tale of the rise, unexpected fall, and redemption of Murder Inc.