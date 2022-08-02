Joyner Lucas has announced his ADHD Tour, a 12-city trek organized by Live Nation that begins on September 16 at Minneapolis’ Varsity Theater.

Rising West Coast rapper Symba will open for Joyner on the ADHD Tour. Chicago, Austin, Los Angeles, and other cities will be among the dates on the tour before it concludes on October 12 at The Van Buren in Phoenix.

The tour announcement comes after releasing the remix of his platinum-selling hit “Isis,” which was featured on his critically acclaimed debut studio album ADHD. The remix featured four independent musicians that Joyner had chosen via his platform, Tully.

You can see the full list of dates below and grab tickets here on August 5 on Ticketmaster.

Fri Sep 16 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Sat Sep 17 – Madison, WI – The Slyvee

Mon Sep 19 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Wed Sep 21 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

Sept 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer*

Sun Sep 25 – Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore Silver Spring

Tue Sept 27 – Orlando, FL – Beacham Theater*

Wed Sept 28 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage*

Fri Sept 30 – Dallas, TX – Studio @ the Factory*

Sat Oct 01 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

Sun Oct 02 – Austin, TX – Empire Garage

Wed Oct 5 – Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom*

Fri Oct 07 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Sat Oct 08 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Mon Oct 10 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory

Tue Oct 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Wed Oct 12 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren