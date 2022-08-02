Today, August 2, is Yeezy Day at Adidas. Fans of the popular sneaker brand will get another shot at copping some of their favorite Yeezy styles from the last few years. Even though this aligns with West’s vision of making egalitarian clothing and for everybody that wants a pair of Yeezys to get a pair, Kanye basted Adidas for having Yeezy day without his permission.

In an DM to IG user @ChaseSeesGhosts, Ye claimed that Adidas came up with the Yeezy Day idea without his approval, and chose the shoes, picked the colors, named the shoes and stole his other style ideas. Along with going forward with Yeezy Day without Ye’s approval, Kanye also accused Adidas of other shady business practices.

“Adidas made up the Yeezy day idea without my approval then went and brought back older styles without my approval picked color and named them without my approval,” West wrote. “Went and hired people that worked for me without my approval stole my colorways without my approval went and hired a gm of Yeezy without my approval took talent on the production side and sprinkled them throughout adidas originals without my approval.”

Kanye was not finished there. He then accused Adidas of slowing down production on shoes for his Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga collection and lying to Kanye about not being able to manufacture more Yeezy slides but turned around and produced the Adidas slide, which Kanye has come out against, saying that it resembles a Yeezy slide.

“Even though they did a Balenciaga collaboration they completely slowed down production on the shoes me and Demna developed for Gap by trying to bully Gap even though my contract states I can do casual shoes which I was doing when I did fashion shows. When I originally ordered adidas to make more Yeezy slides the GM lied to my face and said they didn’t have the capacity meanwhile adidas was copying my slides and making their own versions of the Yeezy slide,” West said.

You can check out Ye’s grievances below.