The Game’s upcoming album Drillmatic was set to have released already but it seems that The Game is delaying his album again and taking some time off of social media after having a “nightmare” of the last 2 weeks.

The Game announced his metal health break on Instagram last night, Aug. 1.

“I’ve always prided myself on my transparency in tow with sharing every part of my life & myself with my family, friends & my fans… the past two weeks have been a nightmare for me,” he wrote. “I have witnessed disloyalty on levels unimaginable by people I’ve trusted with my heart, money, career & livelihood. Not only have I been backstabbed & betrayed.. I’ve been left to pick up the pieces alone.”

Advertisement

The Game continued, saying “I’m in no way shape or form angry with anyone for choosing to act in the manner they have as of recent & send love & well wishes from this day forward as there is no hate, malice or vengefulness in my heart. On top of that, I’ve been in therapy for 2 weeks for my back for inflamed muscles & a bruised tailbone from overworking out. I also had an accident last night n cut my finger to the bone & had to receive 6 stitches.”

The Game also announced that his upcoming album Drillmatic: Heart vs Mind will release August 12. “The date is AUGUST 12TH 2022 & I promise you it will not change or move,” The Game said. “I’ve given everything that I am to this album & I guarantee GREATNESS.”

News of this comes after The Game went viral for his L.A. Leakers Freestlye over an unreleased Hit Boy beat.

The Game 🤝🏾 L.A. Leakers pic.twitter.com/herEgrIplR — First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) July 29, 2022

We wish The Game the best!