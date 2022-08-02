On this date in the summer of 1988, Harlem natives Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock released their monumental single “It Takes Two” on the Profile imprint. Produced by another Harlem native, Teddy Riley, who in unison with the Hip Hop duo created what is arguably the best Hip Hop song ever recorded.

Driven by the Lyn Collins “Think” sample, It Takes Two has appeared in several television shows and movies including Love And Basketball, Iron Man 2, The Proposal and Grand Theft Auto: SanAndreas video game just to name a few.

It Takes Two became a certified platinum hit from Rob Base and EZ Rock’s debut album of the same name which dropped about a week after the single. The video, set on Harlem’s 125th Street, features appearances from the legendary DJ Red Alert and the late Biz Markie.

Salute to Rob Base and EZ Rock(RIP) for this piece of Hip Hop history!