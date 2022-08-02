Travis Scott has returned to stages this summer. Scott has been seen at Rolling Loud, Coney Island, private parties, and more. His next stop will be in Las Vegas.

Scott is set to launch the Road to Utopia residency at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World. The experience is set to start on Sept. 17 and has seven shows planned.

“His electric performances will pair perfectly with our immersive atmosphere, bringing our guests an unmatched show unlike anything else they can find in Las Vegas,” Zouk Group CEO Andrew Li said in a statement. “We can’t wait to kick off his residency and continue to amplify our talent lineup.”

Got Goosebumps yet? Experience @travisscott like you never have before as he takes over the stage at #ZoukNightclub on September 17 and October 15 for live performances you won’t forget 🔥https://t.co/NkvbkZ6RlO pic.twitter.com/uX9tNg411i — ZoukGroupLV (@ZoukGroupLV) August 1, 2022

Last month, Travis Scott joined Future on stage at Rolling Loud Miami to perform “Hold That Heat,” their hit collaboration. Fans rapped along in admiration as Travis performed three more songs, including “Goosebumps,” “Antidote,” and “No Bystanders.”