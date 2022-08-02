As previously reported, Kodak Black was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Florida last month, but it was later proven that the Oxycodone pills found in his vehicle were actually prescribed to the rapper. Black was adamant that he was being targeted by police and that the traffic stop was only based on racial profiling. Now, footage of the arrest has surfaced.

The duration of the arrest video is over two hours, but at around the 35 minute mark, police can be heard saying that they identified the pills found in the center console of Black vehicle. The police claim that they uncovered 31 Oxycodone pills and almost $75K in cash.

