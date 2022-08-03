Gilbert MIlan Jr. aka Berner, has been one of the main faces of canna-business, which is why the San Francisco native become the very first exec in the cannabis industry to make the cover of the coveted Forbes magazine.

The Cookies CEO and Taylor Gang Entertainment signee has been at the forefront of the billion dollar marijuana industry for the past two decades and the finance tracking mag honored the canna-mogul by letting him grace the cover.

“It’s every entrepreneur’s dream to make the cover of Forbes, but the reality is very few founders and CEOs of the largest companies in the world will actually get a chance to achieve that goal,” said Berner. “I’ve been in the legal cannabis industry for 20 years and have dedicated most of my life to this fight. To be selected as one of the faces for federal legalization in our country is a huge compliment to my work. I’m extremely humbled, excited and motivated to keep pushing the cannabis industry forward and to continue representing minorities in the space. This is just the beginning for Cookies and I want to thank Forbes for helping us share our story.”

