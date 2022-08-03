Only Queen Bey can shut it all the way down, without saying a word. Beyoncé removed the interpolation of “Milkshake” from her new song “Energy” after Kelis went in on the singer on social media for featuring the snippets of the song, on ‘Energy’ one of the songs in her newly released album “Renaissance,” proclaiming it an “act of thievery,” going on social media on a rant saying “I just heard the record everyone is saying has my sample. But it’s beyond this song at this point. This was a TRIGGER for me. ‘Milkshake’ alone is one of the most licensed records of our generation. I am a creator, I’m an innovator, I have done more than left my mark on an era of music and style that will go down in history. But there are bullies and secrets and gangsters in this industry that smile and get away with it until someone says enough is enough. So I’m saying it today. I’m coming for what’s mine and I want reparations.” On the original version of “Energy,” near the song’s end, Beyoncé sang a variation of the “La-la, la-la, la” that Kelis made famous on “Milkshake” Now, Tidal and Apple have removed the interpolation of the song that appears on ‘Energy’ It’s unclear when other streaming services will update the track on their platforms.

It has been an unexpectedly rocky release for Beyonce despite receiving rave reviews for her dance album,” Renaissance” has had its share of controversy, From the day before its drop, last Friday, the Album was leaked online, On Monday, Beyoncé announced she would be removing the word “spaz” from the song “Heated” following backlash from critics who said the word is an ableist slur. And hours after the official release singer, chef, Kelis when on social media to voice her frustration that her song “Milkshake” was being used without the courtesy of a heads up.(Note: Beyoncé’s website also noted the song was interpolated, which takes an existing sound and alters it, whereas sampling takes directly from a song with no changes). Songwriting legend Diane Warren slammed, her for having 24 writers on one song, and now Monica Lewinsky is asking to remove her name from “Partition” lyrics. We’ll just keep dancing and watching while Bey blocks all negativity that comes her way.