Chance the Rapper is not here for fans trying to slander him and say he fell off. The Chicago legend hit The Breakfast Club and told the trio of Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy that the talks of a falloff don’t phase him.

“To me it’s like, I could do one of two things: I could either agree with it or I could live my life,” Chance the Rapper said. “If I agree with it, then that means ‘The Breakfast Club’ fell off, cause y’all don’t have people that fell off sitting in your chair I don’t think, usually. And so I feel like I gotta stay on my path.”

He added, “Niggas was saying I fell off when I was in high school. Niggas was telling me in high school, ‘Your last tape was better.’ Niggaa, I’m 15! I can joke about it, but it is tough, but it’s like, I don’t know, what can I say? Tell people that my feelings are hurt?”

Chance The Rapper speaks on fans saying he fell off pic.twitter.com/wnymKEJTeA — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 2, 2022

Chance is showing that he hasn’t fallen off in his new release, “Highs & Lows,” with Joey Bada$$. If you have yet to tap into that release, it’s available below.