Chris Brown Salutes Fans “Who Made It Possible” for Him to Have a Career as Meet-and-Greet Photos Go Viral

If you haven’t caught on yet, Chris Brown’s meet-and-greet images are must-see. In each city, Breezy links up with his VIP fans for, what appears to be, a pose of their choosing. The images with women often come off like couples photos.

Fans have enjoyed, joked, and even scrutinized some of the images as they hit online, and Breezy is holding down his fans in an online statement.

“PSA!!! When artists (everyone) do concerts, they all have something called a VIP package. I haven’t done meet and greets in over 7 years…I have the coolest fans on the planet. I appreciate the fuck outta them. These are memories that will last with them forever. Unlike most of these lame ass artists that wont even make eye contact with the people who made it possible to even have a career. I only exist because these fans saw something in me I never thought was possible… So Ima go all out for my fans!!!”

You can see some of the images and Chris Brown’s statement below.

I have the coolest fans on the planet, this are memories that will last with them forever – Singer, Chris Brown says after charging fans $1000 for meet and greet pic.twitter.com/bgS2b3IcQJ — GistReel.Com (@GistReel) August 2, 2022

THREAD OF PHOTOS FROM CHRIS BROWN'S MEET AND GREET WITH THE FANS. pic.twitter.com/ZEd1Qgt5Ak — #BREEZY (@BreezyftJimin) July 21, 2022

Chris Brown with fans at #OneOfThemOnesTour meet and greet pic.twitter.com/BJjYepLaVU — CMB (@chrisbrownewss) August 2, 2022

Kevin Hart & Fabolous crashing Chris Brown’s meet and greet tonight in Newark, NJ 😂 pic.twitter.com/vx5ISF3C1V — CMB (@chrisbrownewss) July 27, 2022